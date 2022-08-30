SUNBURY — The successful return of Susquehanna Art Society’s annual Art Show at the Degenstein Community Library culminated with awards, including best of show for a Danville artist.
More than 200 pieces of artwork across all mediums were on display at the show that ended Thursday. Of those entries, more than 50 earned recognition from the art society.
The Best of Show was awarded to Danville artist Ashley Burkett. His opaque oil painting called “Sunset Waves” shows a child dancing in the waves as the sun sets behind them. The painting has a wide range of colors, from yellow and orange to white and gray depicting the movement of the waves.
The People’s Choice Award was split between Sunbury artists Seth Barnhart and Jennifer Troutman Haupt. Barnhart’s opaque oil painting “Nappi” was a fan favorite, along with Haupt’s advanced/other entry of an “Emerging Butterfly.”
After the show was canceled in 2020, the annual show returned in-person last year with 170 entries and $2,600 in prizes awarded.
Marilyn Paul, president of the society’s board, said about 100 artists — including 22 students — entered about 227 pieces for the show. They are entered into four categories: Opaque painting, watercolor, photographs and other media, which could encompass drawings or printmaking, a “catch-all” was what Paul called it.