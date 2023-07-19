The Danville Area School District accepted the resignation of assistant football coach Steve Gonzales on Tuesday, according to Assistant Superintendent Jason Moser.
Gonzales' resignation follows an investigation of allegations against Danville football coaches. As of Tuesday, Moser said the investigation had been concluded.
The probe was initiated after a concerned citizen sent an email to the Danville Area School Board earlier this month. Tom Height addressed the school board last week and expressed his frustration with the lack of response from the board.
Height, manager at Frost Valley Resort, said he often works with several Danville football players during the summer months. This year, five players are working under his leadership at the resort, he said.
Over the course of two days, Height became concerned as he heard the boys discussing instances involving the football coaches, he said.
“I have heard of both mental and physical concerns,” Height said at the board meeting. “Being a coach, employer and having kids myself, it was troubling to me.”
Height had not received any communication from the district regarding the investigation's closure, he said Wednesday. "The whole thing has been a surprise with how it has been handled, especially with me being the person who brought forward the concern," he said. "I have had very little to no communication."
Nor did the district ask Height for further information regarding his allegations, he said. "No one followed up as far as 'hey, we want to talk about what you know,'" Height said. "It felt like they already had the information they wanted. My concerns didn’t seem to be serious."
Height added that Moser had asked him for the name of a student involved, but for nothing further.
After his public comment last week, Height spoke with Superintendent Molly Neid, he said. "I discussed it a little with Molly after the meeting and her response was 'you can’t believe everything you hear,'" Height said. "That was surprising coming from her. That’s something you say to a child, not someone who brings forth a claim of abuse."
Nied did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Moving forward, Height remains concerned for the Ironmen, he said. "Even with the assistant coach going and the head coach still being there, the head coach creates the culture," Height said. "I understand that he won’t know everything that goes on, but this behavior going on for a few weeks falls on the head coach and shows what he allows and creates."
Carl Majer was hired as the Danville Area head football coach in March, replacing Mike Brennan, who led the Ironmen to the last three District 4 Class 3A titles.
Majer was approved in a 5 to 3 vote. Voting to approve the hire were directors Wayne Brookhart, Richard Vognetz, Michael Clouser, Sherry Cooper and June Heeter. Sandy Green, Chris Huron and Derl Reichard voted no. There was one abstention.