DANVILLE — A Danville football assistant coach is not attending the Ironmen's preseason workouts due to an ongoing investigation, according to Assistant Superintendent Jason Moser.
Assistant coach Steve Gonzales will be sitting out until the district's investigation is complete, Moser said.
"Coach Gonzalez is not attending preseason workouts until we conclude our investigation," Moser said. "Once we conclude our investigation, further information will be available."
Last week, resident Tom Height, manager at Frosty Valley Resort, emailed members of the Danville school board outlining his concerns for the football players.
This summer, five Danville football players are working under Height's leadership at the resort, he said while addressing the board at a meeting earlier this week.
"I have heard of both mental and physical concerns," Height said. "Being a coach, employer and having kids myself, it was troubling to me."
According to Height, Children and Youth Services were involved in a physical incident involving one of the players. "When Children and Youth are involved, I think that gives you an idea of how serious it is," he said.
