DANVILLE — The Danville Area School board Monday night approved renovation contracts totaling $4.18 million to repair and upgrade Liberty Valley Intermediate School and Danville Primary School.
Architect Jim Keiffer, director of operations for KCBA Architects, Hatfield, recommended the district include many of the alternate improvements along with the base project work that totaled $3.7 million in work at Liberty Valley.
The district last month received four bids each for general construction and mechanical construction and two bids each for electrical and plumbing construction.
Based on the bids submitted by the low bidder for each of the base contracts, the total bid amount for the project is $3,782.000, which includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning and other mechanical work in the classrooms.
The apparent low bidders in each of the base contracts are Lobar Inc., Dillsburg, general construction, $1,100,000; Myco Mechanical, Telford, mechanical, $1,787,000; G. R. Noto Electrical Construction Inc., South Abington Township, $697,000; and Bognet, Inc. Hazle Township, plumbing, $215,000.
KCBA recommended the district also accept the following alternate work bids submitted by the same contractors:
Carpet replacement, flooring, soffit to main exterior canopy, corridor tile, access roof ladders and work to the primary school, which includes relocating the faculty toilet rooms across the hall; new floor and ceiling in the faculty room; enlarged opening to multi-purpose room to create more seating area for the cafeteria, and new floor and ceiling in the new seating area, which upped the price to $4,188,600.
District Business Manager Bobbi Ely said the district has the money for the projects from the $9.3 million borrowed through a bond issue and $1.2 million in capital reserve funds. The district’s $4.3 million contribution to renovations at Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School also will come from the bond issue funds.
Ely said the district has just over $1 million leftover to construct athletic fields on land the district leases from Danville Borough on former Danville State Hospital land. She said that work will cost an estimated $1.5 million, but the district could tap $500,000 from the capital reserve to cover that cost.