DANVILLE — Danville Area school officials Tuesday night approved a contract with KCBA Architects, of Center Valley, for $4.7 million in renovations at Liberty Valley Intermediate School and Danville Primary School.
The funds will come from the $8.89 million bond issue the school board approved in September, district Business Manager Bobbi Ely said after the board meeting. The district also is using some of that bond issue as the district’s $4.3 million share of the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School upgrade, Ely said.
The district had $1.17 million saved toward the contribution.
Ely said the work at Liberty Valley is primarily on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, as well as other renovations. The work at that school is estimated to cost $4.2 million. The district also plans to add a classroom to the primary school as part of the project. That cost is estimated at $500,000, Ely said.
The needed repairs, especially to Liberty Valley, were part of the recommendations of a feasibility study done by KCBA and presented at the school board’s May meeting. Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the study noted asphalt and sidewalks are coming up, the school needs a roof replacement, moisture is leaking through the floor, the restrooms are not ADA compliant and the HVAC system needs an upgrade.
That study of the district’s buildings also recommended abandoning the aging, flood-prone middle school, building an addition onto the high school for seventh and eighth grades, moving sixth grade from the middle school to the intermediate school and third grade to the K-2 primary school. The project also would include moving athletic fields to farmland across from the primary school that the district leases from Danville Borough. KCBA estimated the price tag for all of those recommendations at today’s prices would hit $52.5 million.
District officials have not decided on doing that entire project, at least for now. Instead, the focus is on renovations at Liberty Valley and primary schools and moving the athletic fields.
Parent defends fired coach
Also at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, parent Roseanne Benfer defended former assistant middle school cross country coach Tina Bartholomew. The board terminated Bartholomew from that position at the Sept. 28 meeting without identifying her or the reason for her termination.
Benfer said her daughter Lauren, an eighth-grader, was one of Bartholomew’s team members.
Three parents and two of Bartholomew’s daughters defended the coach at the Oct. 12 meeting, indicating the firing was over claims Bartholomew had released confidential coaching surveys that students had answered.
Bartholomew remains a district Spanish teacher and high school girls track and field coach.
The board approved the hiring of attorney Scott Etter of the Etter Law Firm, State College, to provide Title IX investigation services, as needed, at a rate of $175 per hour.
Title IX offers protection from sex discrimination in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Board solicitor Carl Beard said the district needs someone objective to defend the district if such a case came up.
The board also approved Beard’s firm, the Beard Legal Group, Altoona, as solicitor for the next three years, through June 30, 2024, at a rate of $165 per hour.