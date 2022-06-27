DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board Monday night approved hiring Brian Albertson as full-time athletic director by a 6-3 vote, one week after the board delayed the vote due to disagreement over the hiring policy.
Albertson will start Friday at a starting salary of $45,000 a year.
The board also appointed former Central Columbia School District Superintendent Harry Mathias as acting superintendent, effective July 16, until the district hires a new superintendent. He will be paid $700 per day and work four days a week, said board Solicitor Jennifer Dambeck.
Current Superintendent Ricki Boyle is stepping down, effective July 15, to take a position as director of special services in the Bloomsburg Area School District.
The board also appointed Mathias to conduct business manager interviews at a rate comparable to his previous compensation rate when he was a consultant in the district for the Career Pathways program. Neither Dambeck nor Boyle knew offhand what that rate was.
Current Business Manager Bobbi Ely, whose last day is July 6, was not at the meeting. She is leaving to become assistant business manager in the Mechanicsburg Area School District.
Opposed process
The board tabled the vote on Albertson at the June 20 meeting after some board members expressed concern about the interviewing process conducted by an administrative team that did not involve school board members.
On Monday night, board members Sherry Cooper, Dr. Sandy Green and Richard Vognetz voted no on Albertson’s hiring.
Green had planned to read a statement before voting but said the district solicitor advised him not to.
Green and board member Wayne Brookhart said last week they were not opposed to Albertson’s hiring, but to the process.
“The board should be able to have an opportunity to fully understand who the candidate is,” Green commented later in the week.
He said the board did not interview the candidates.
“I was concerned that with only seven board members, we wouldn’t get five votes on the athletic director,” Brookhart said after last week’s vote. “I support the candidate, but would never dismiss process concerns. This just defers it until everyone is comfortable moving forward and allows the full board to be present.”
Board members Chris Huron and Dr. Yohannes Getachew were absent from last week’s meeting.
Boyle said she was following district policy, which states the superintendent or designee conduct the interviews. She said she, two principals and two teachers who also are coaches in the district interviewed five candidates for the athletic director position. The interviewers scored the candidates on each question to come up with a final score.
She said Albertson, who has worked as athletic director in the Millville Area School District, has coached and is a PIAA official, was the most experienced.
Albertson is the son of former Danville Area athletic director and baseball coach Harold Albertson.
Board conduct
Following the vote on Monday night, Getachew said he had “major concerns” about the district now with the superintendent and business manager leaving and with how Boyle has been treated.
“The board’s conduct in the last few months has been dysfunctional,” Getachew said.
He said there were many things the outgoing superintendent could have helped the incoming acting superintendent with if she was not leaving so soon, unless she is kind enough to help him beforehand.
“That makes the life of incoming superintendent much, much harder,” he said.
Getachew said the superintendent’s job is tough and it was extremely tough the past two and a half years during the pandemic.
“I appreciate Dr. Boyle,” he said. “There were so many hard choices that she made.”
He said they were the right decisions for the board and the district, but they were not popular with the public.
“That probably translated into some kind of personal attack that I thought is not going to be good for the board, or for the district,” Getachew said.
He said that instead of personal issues, the board should focus on the problems of the district.
He said continuing past behavior would prohibit the board from choosing the best candidate for superintendent.
“I am very worried about the future of the district,” he added.
Brookhart told Getachew, “I totally agree with you. It should not be adversarial.”
He added, though, the district needs some policy changes.
District policy doesn’t allow board members to contact administration directly.
“I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Brookhart said.