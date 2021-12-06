DANVILLE — A new version of the Danville Area School Board struggled on Monday night to reorganize.
With four new members who ran as a team newly sworn in and a reelected incumbent, Dr. Yohannes Getachew, absent, the board had difficulties appointing a president and a vice president during the reorganization meeting.
Before that, though, with Jenn Gurski sitting as temporary president for the reorganization, former board President Chris Huron began interrogating new members Richard Vognetz II, Michael Clouser, John Croll and Sherry Cooper individually as to why they ran as a team with Robert W. Buenher, who died Sept. 3 after winning both parties’ nominations in the spring primaries.
Vognetz and Getachew won four-year seats on the school board, while Clouser, Croll and Cooper won two-year seats, in the general election last month.
They all said Buehner had encouraged them all to run together. Cooper said they wanted to move forward to work as a team with the board.
Huron continued, asking the new members what they meant by a letter to the editor in an area publication prior to the election that said they were frustrated by the lack of leadership on the board and within the administration. The letter stated the candidates were troubled by the disrespect shown to the public at board meetings and disregard for teachers, coaches and advisers in the district.
Clouser said the new members wanted to work as a team, then he shot back at Huron.
“Now is not the time to call us out at the first meeting,” Clouser said. “The election is over.”
Vognetz and Cooper echoed those comments.
A loud argument ensued, then Huron said, “I am politely asking you what you meant by that.”
“There’re ideas we had, we have, I want to get out there,” Clouser responded.
Divisions on the board continued into the election of a board president and vice president. Cooper nominated Vognetz for president and Vognetz nominated Derl Reichard, who declined the nomination. In the vote on Vognetz, the board split 4-4. The new members voted yes, while Huron, Reichard, Gurski and Kyle Gordon voted no. Vognetz then nominated Clouser, who declined. Cooper nominated Gurski. She also declined.
Then Clouser, not even an hour into his term, relented and said he would serve as president if Superintendent Ricki Boyle would help guide him, and Croll nominated him. This time, Reichard joined the affirmative voters to elect Clouser, 5-3.
Electing a board vice president wasn’t much easier. Clouser nominated Vognetz. Gurski nominated Croll, who declined. Reichard nominated Gordon, who responded with, “No, thank you.”
A vote on Vognetz ended in a 4-4 tie, with new board members voting for him. Croll eventually agreed to serve as vice president and was elected. Gurski joined the new members in voting him in.
Cooper criticized board members for not educating the new members about serving on the board.
“Well, you spanked our butts, you humiliated us. You put us on the spot,” she said.
That led Huron to repeat, “I politely asked why you felt there was a lack of leadership on the board and within the administration.”
When more arguing began, Boyle, sitting next to Gurski, grabbed the gavel and hammered the table.
“This needs to stop,” she scolded. “We need to act mature.”
Gurski said she was not appreciative of the comments and assumptions made about the board.
“If you want to know why, please ask,” Gurski said.
“We have a ninth member of the board,” she said, adding that if Getachew were there, she would have nominated him for president.
Following more discussion, the board unanimously voted to hold one regular meeting per month instead of two. The board voted 5-3 to meet the second Monday of the month. Huron, Gordon and Reichard were the no votes.