DANVILLE — Danville Area School Board member Dr. Sandy Green said he has heard of district staff throwing away old supplies to make room for new and buying new furniture just because there is extra money in their budget.
He suggested administrators “sweep money” from department budgets each April as a way to cut expenses and the district budget deficit.
Board members on Monday night discussed the district’s preliminary $46.1 million budget for 2022-2023 that includes a deficit of $1.76 million, despite a 4 percent tax increase. They plan to hold a public work session on May 23 at 6 p.m. to discuss it further.
Green said he doesn’t know if he could vote for a budget that includes a tax increase and deficit and still look his neighbors in the eye.
“Even with the tax increase, we don’t seem to have a plan to reduce the budget,” he said. “I will only vote to raise taxes if we find a way to reduce the deficit.”
“I can’t vote for the budget as is,” board member Wayne Brookhart agreed.
He suggested that when a vacancy occurs, district officials should look at if the position is needed.
“We already do that,” Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
Boyle also questioned Green’s claim about staff buying unneeded supplies and furniture.
“I don’t know what claim you’re making, but we will look into it,” Boyle said.
Green said one area that should be increased is pay for paraprofessionals, who he said are only paid $11 an hour.
“Burger King pays $15,” Green said, adding Bloomsburg Area School District pays paraprofessionals $14 an hour. Boyle said the district’s starting pay for paraprofessionals is $11.41 an hour, with raises of approximately 30 cents an hour each year.
Green said paraprofessionals are a great help to teachers in the classroom and have to know everything a teacher knows, but without the pay and the degree.
The board voted 5-2 last month to approve the preliminary budget. Green and Richard Vognetz voted no and Vice President John Croll and Brookhart were absent.
The board has until June 30 to adopt a final budget for 2022-2023.