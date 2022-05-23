DANVILLE — School director Wayne Brookhart Monday night floated the idea of not increasing property taxes, as proposed in the Danville Area School District’s preliminary 2022-2023 budget.
Instead, Brookhart suggested, the district could use some of the district’s reserve funds to balance the $46.1 million spending plan, which includes a $1.76 million deficit even with the proposed 4 percent tax increase.
“You have to put the tax increase in context,” Brookhart said during the board’s public work session. “Electric bills are up, gas is ridiculous.”
Some board members advised caution. Dr. Yohannes Getachew said expenses would only increase next year.
“Maybe in a few years down the road, we’ll find ourselves in a very difficult position,” he said.
Board President Michael Clouser took an informal poll of board members, who seemed split on whether to increase taxes. Several were undecided and wanted to examine the budget further.
Vote Thursday
The board plans to vote on adopting a budget on Thursday evening at a 6 p.m. meeting. The meeting was moved up due to scheduling conflicts with a few board members. Even though the district has until June 30 to adopt a budget, district Business Manager Bobbi Ely said she has to get the tax information to the printer by June 15 for the tax collectors manual.
Ely said she would present a budget with the increase but she will take out the $300,000 planned for paving the middle school parking lot. The project actually would have cost closer to $1 million. She said it is up to the board to decide on a final budget.
Brookhart said the 4 percent increase would only give the district an additional $550,000. Ely said earlier this month the district has a general fund reserve of $7.36 million and a capital reserve fund of $5.25 million, for a total of more than $12.6 million in reserve funds. She said on Monday night she did not have more current figures with her, but the reserve equals about 29 percent of the budget. The state recommends districts have at least a 20 percent reserve.
In her presentation, Ely said the 4 percent tax hike would average from $73 to $113 a year in the Montour County portion of the district and from $63 to $134 a year in Riverside and Rush Township in Northumberland County.
She said changes in board members due to nine members resigning over the past few years and some administrative changes led to inconsistent long-range planning.
“There is little opportunity for long-range planning when the goal line keeps moving,” she said.
She also noted health care costs increased significantly and tuition reimbursements led to increased salaries when teachers earned extra college credits. New bonds for capital projects, including renovation of the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School, and outside cyber school tuition also led to budget increases.
Purchases delayed
In response to comments board member Dr. Sandy Green made at the May 9 meeting, Ely said that sometimes administrators hold off on purchases until closer to the end of the school year in case there is an unexpected expense. She said she was unaware of usable supplies being thrown away to make room for new.
Green said at the previous meeting that he had heard of district staff throwing away old supplies to make room for new and buying new furniture just because there was extra money in their budget.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said expenses are increasing for the school district, as well as for everyone else.
“It’s a concern for us that we will have a fiscal shortfall,” she said.
Board member Derl Reichard said some people complain about tax hikes, but the increases are less than a carton of cigarettes, of which those same people buy one or two a month.
Clouser said, though, many taxpayers are struggling.
“I don’t want to raise taxes, but we might have to,” he said.
District resident Marti Harris told the board, “We need to invest in our schools.”
She said she realized that raising taxes was a hard decision, but board members ran for their positions because they wanted the responsibility.
“Our kids are more important than anything,” Harris said.