DANVILLE — Negotiators for Danville Area teachers and the school board will meet this evening at 6 p.m. to try to resolve their budget impasse and try to avoid a strike set to begin on Monday.
Board solicitor Carl Beard made the offer to meet to Danville Education Association President Dave Fortunato at the school board’s meeting on Wednesday night. Fortunato said the union reps will be there. A state mediator also will again be there to help with negotiations.
Contract talks on Monday night of this week ended after about 3 hours. Both sides rejected proposals from the other, and board negotiators canceled the second night’s session. The teachers plan to strike this Monday if there is no agreement, the union told board President Bonnie Edmeads on Oct. 7.
Beard’s offer at the board meeting in the high school auditorium came after board Vice President Chris Huron laid out the terms the board had offered the union. The offer he presented was for a three-year pact, retroactive to the 2019-2020 school year and running through this and the following school year. The teachers last contract expired on June 30, 2019.
The offer includes a 3 percent raise each year, up from the initial proposal of 2.4 percent, and deductibles of $250 for individuals and $750 for families for both the Geisinger Health Plan, effective July 1, 2021, and Capital Blue Cross, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Teachers currently pay no deductibles on their health insurance.
The offer keeps the health insurance premium teachers pay at 11 percent.
Fortunato said earlier this week the union would accept a GHP plan with deductibles of $100 per individual and $300 for a family, as well as a two-year proposal, which he said the board previously wanted. The board rejected both on Monday night.
The board proposed a five-year agreement in March that included raises of 3.35 percent the first year, 3.25 percent the second and third years, and 3 percent the final two years, but the union rejected paying the deductibles on the GHP plan. The union more recently proposed a two-year pact with raises of 3.35 percent the first year and 3.25 percent the second year, which is the current school year, with no deductible for GHP members.
“Given the burden a strike would pose for our families, the board feels it is in the community’s best interest to move forward with this agreement,” Huron said.
He said the board is hopeful the union would consider the offer and decide to forgo a strike so there is no further interruption in students’ education.
Fortunato, in his comments to the board, said he does not believe there is an impasse, the talks just stalled or are moving slowly. He said that even though he will be there this evening for the negotiation session, he berated the board negotiators for ending talks on Monday night and canceling Tuesday night’s session.
“We adjusted our schedules to meet here Monday and Tuesday,” he said, adding, though, “We will be there, even if it’s only me.”
‘Board did not walk out’
Later in the meeting, Huron said it was unfair to say the board walked out on negotiations.
“At any point when you’re not getting anywhere, you need to step back,” said Huron, who is one of the board negotiators. “The board did not walk out. I was there.”
Fortunato then returned to the microphone in front of the auditorium and again criticized the board negotiators.
“You may not have walked out, but you canceled Tuesday night’s meeting,” he said, adding it was rude for the board to make the offer at the school board meeting to hold talks without informing the union beforehand.
“But we will be there,” Fortunato said.
Comments from district residents over Zoom tended to side with the board, questioning why the teachers would want to strike during the pandemic and why they can’t pay a deductible while most people do, in the midst of ever-rising health care costs.
Heather Laubach, of Riverside, who said she has two children in the district, said she values and appreciates the teachers and administrators for the decisions they have made.
She added, however, “It’s very frustrating to hear of a strike in the midst of a pandemic. I feel for the teachers. At the same time, now is not the time to try to challenge that.”
Teacher Greg Angstadt Williams, who was at the meeting, defended the teachers not wanting to pay a deductible.
“No one says anything about the $100,000 spent on a maintenance shed, but we don’t want to spend money on the health of teachers,” Williams said.
The district proposal also includes a paid half preparation day prior to the start of school; an increase of personal days from two to three; an increase in bereavement leave from three to five days, expanded the definition of immediate family members and added a second day for non-immediate family if travel of more than 100 miles is required. Vision benefits were doubled under the offer and it also includes an increased payout upon retirement for unused sick days, from $25 per day and a maximum of $6,500 to $60 per day and a maximum of $12,000.
COVID budget impact
Huron also noted the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the district budget this year. The increased cost to the district for education that was not part of the budget resulted in a more than $463,000 reduction in the fund balance and a projected $413,000 increase in costs associated with cyber charter schools, resulting in a negative net impact of $876,000.
“The board’s goal is to maintain 20 percent of the district net revenue in the fund balance,” Huron read from the statement. “A projected reduction for ‘20-’21 is $1.99 million, which leaves the fund balance at 13 percent, well below the board goals to ensure adequate money exists to protect the taxpayers’ interest in an effort to avoid large tax increases.”
The statement continued, “Although we understand the negative impact of a teacher strike, the board remains committed to doing what is reasonable for the community we serve and continues to protect taxpayers from further financial burden.”
In an unrelated matter at the meeting, the board accepted the resignations, without comment, of Director of Special Education Donna Christensen and head wrestling coach Matthew Bloom.