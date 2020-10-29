Danville's teachers' union and the school board have reached a tentative agreement, union head Dave Fortunato confirmed this evening, averting a strike scheduled to begin Monday.
Fortunato said details will not be released until the full Danville Area Education Association approves the agreement in mid-November. Students will be in school on Monday.
The union had set a strike date for Nov. 2 if a deal could not be worked out. The teachers have been without a contract since June 2019.
This a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.