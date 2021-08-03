DANVILLE — School directors voted Tuesday night to issue up to $9.54 million in general obligation bonds to pay for badly needed building repairs, specifically to the Liberty Valley Intermediate School, as well as prepare to move athletic fields to former Danville State Hospital farmland across from the Danville Primary School.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle also read a statement saying the Danville Area School District will recommend, but not mandate, mask wearing “at this time.”
The board, in the same vote as on the bond issue, approved refinancing the district’s outstanding 2017 bonds with a minimum net savings target of $150,000. The vote was 7-0. Board members Kyle Gordon and Jennifer Gurski were absent.
Danville Area officials also need $4.3 million for the district’s share of the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School upgrade, Business Manager Bobbi Ely said at last month’s school board meeting.
The needed repairs, especially to Liberty Valley, were part of the recommendations of a feasibility study done by KCBA Architects, Center Valley, and presented at the May meeting. Boyle said the study noted asphalt and sidewalks are coming up, the school needs a roof replacement, moisture is leaking through the floor, the restrooms are not ADA compliant and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system needs an upgrade.
The primary school also needs renovations to add a classroom.
That study of the district’s buildings also recommended abandoning the aging, flood-prone middle school, building an addition onto the high school for seventh and eighth grades, moving sixth grade from the middle school to the intermediate school and third grade to the K-2 primary school. The price tag for all of those recommendations, if done at today’s prices, would hit $52.5 million. Ely said last month the work at Liberty Valley and the two schools, prepping the athletic fields and paying the district’s $4.3 million share of the vo-tech upgrade would total $9.3 million.
The district has $1.17 million saved toward the vo-tech contribution.
Masks on busesBoyle read in her statement that the Pennsylvania Department of Health does not endorse the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) new recommendation to wear masks in areas with high or substantial virus transmission rates.
“As of July 30, Montour County’s level of transmission for COVID is in the low category,” Boyle read. “As of today, 69.2 percent of the county population is fully vaccinated, with an additional 3.7 percent being partially vaccinated. Given the lack of mandate from the governor or DOH or PDE regarding mask mandates, we do not believe that requiring daily mask wearing in our buildings is feasibly enforceable.”
She said the district would adhere as strictly as it could to any requirements from the state.
But, Boyle added, “Due to federal mandate, students must be masked on buses.”