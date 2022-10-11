DANVILLE — After 27 years of serving Danville Borough, Shannon Berkey, who is currently borough manager, submitted a letter of “separation/retirement” to the borough at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Berkey’s end date of active employment will be Nov. 4.
“At that time,” she writes in the letter, “I will utilize my accrued paid leave up to and including Jan. 27, 2023. At that time I will have 27 years of service with the Borough.” Berkey was not at the meeting on Tuesday.
Two other resignations were tendered at the meeting. After several years as Borough Council President, Kevin J. Herritt submitted his resignation as the Borough Council President effective immediately upon submission of the letter to the Danvile Borough Council.
Heritt said he “intended to continue as the 4th Ward representative for as long as I am able to do so.”
In stepping down as president of the council, Herritt said in his letter of resignation that the additional responsibilities “with my full-time job and some recent health issues have not allowed me to give the time and commitment Danville Borough deserves from their Council President.”
And James A. Sanders resigned as Sewage Enforcement Officer, effective Oct. 1, due to "recent circumstances beyond my control," he said.
"I thank you for your support over the years," Sanders added.