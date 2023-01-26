DANVILLE — The fate of Geisinger Medical Center’s new behavioral health facility is now in the hands of Danville Borough Council.
Geisinger proposes to build the center, and a hospitality hotel similar to the Pine Barn Inn on 34.17 acres of land it plans to purchase from the Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius, pending a zoning change from residential to commercial.
More than 100 people attended a zoning hearing about the property held inside the Danville Ballroom on Wednesday night. Geisinger officials, the sisters and residents presented information and their opinions about the zoning change.
Council members will vote Feb. 14 on the rezoning request made by the sisters, according to borough solicitor Michael Dennehy.
“We have worked with Geisinger in our community for many years and have partnered with them on so many different programs through the years,” General Superior Sister Barbara Sable told the crowd. “This new project would serve the residents of Danville and beyond.”
One of Geisinger’s attorneys, Rob Davidson, who handles land development and zoning issues, spoke to the crowd and council members and explained Geisinger fully intends to work with the sisters, the community and the elected officials if the zoning is approved.
Davidson said Geisinger will keep the sisters living on the grounds and will work to do its best to keep the historical site intact while constructing the new facility.
Davidson said he understands people have concerns. He assured the crowd if the zoning gets changed to commercial there would be at least six public meetings for residents to voice concerns before any construction took place.
Some of the concerns that were raised were traffic issues, water issues, safety of residents and making sure the sisters were not going to have to relocate.
Danville resident Marysusan Umbriac spoke to council and said she lives near the site and has had issues with patients escaping from Geisinger and running through her property.
She said she is not against the facility but doesn’t want it in the borough.
Resident Gregory Stanalonis said his concern was making sure Geisinger puts in writing the sisters would remain on the property.
“I want to make sure they are taken care of,” he said. “That is a major concern of mine that the sisters will always have a place to live there.”
Mahoning Township Supervisor John Whelan said he had concerns with traffic patterns.
Resident Mike Kuziak said the facility could be built outside the borough. He also said that during the public meeting a lot of the people who spoke in favor of the facility and rezoning were employees of Geisinger.
Geisinger officials said they have not purchased the property yet but if the rezoning were to go through and the sale were to be completed, they would conduct a traffic study immediately and would make sure the sisters remained on the property.
Geisinger Medical Center spokesperson Joe Stender said officials were thankful for the chance to speak.
“We’re grateful for and appreciate the community’s support and interest at the public hearing about this critically needed behavioral health facility,” he said.”We look forward to learning Borough Council’s upcoming decision.”