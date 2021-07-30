DANVILLE — The Danville-Riverside bridge will be reduced to one lane for maintenance on Monday and Tuesday.
According to PennDOT, maintenance crews will be performing maintenance work on the river bridge on both days. Motorists can expect the bridge to be single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.
— THE DAILY ITEM