DANVILLE — Rebecca Dressler, the executive director and Main Street Manager of the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) announced her candidacy for county commissioner.
Prior to taking the helm at the DBA, she worked in marketing, business development, and financial planning.
In her current role, she has oversight for all aspects of strategic planning, administration, grant programs, fundraising, event planning, marketing, and community outreach. She partners and collaborates with local businesses, government, community leaders, volunteers, and residents to promote the economic revitalization and reinvestment of Danville’s central business district.
Besides her position with DBA, Dressler also serves on the boards and committees of several community and economic development organizations in the region, including the Columbia-Montour Chamber of Commerce’s Montour County Task Force and Joint Governmental Affairs Committee; Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Community Prosperity Alliance Committee, Montour County Historical Society, Montour County Republican Committee, and the Danville Middle School Outdoor Improvement Project.
She currently serves as the Treasurer for the Danville Area Arts Council, Danville Heritage Festival, and the Ferry Street Growers’ Market, and previously served as the Treasurer for the Danville High School Football Boosters.
Dressler was recently appointed to represent Montour County on the America250 PA Advisory Committee by the current Montour County Commissioners.
“As a lifelong Montour County resident and active community member, I am excited to run for Montour County commissioner to represent my community and its residents,” Dressler said. “I believe in collaboration, coordination, well planned growth and development, and fiscally conservative budgeting.”
Dressler supports the county’s comprehensive plan, which guides Montour County’s growth and development by outlining the goals, objectives, recommendations and strategies for the future.
“I’m excited to work with our local municipalities to advance the concepts that are in that plan, because I do believe the physical environment we work and live in has such a huge impact on people’s lives,” Dressler said.
“As commissioner, you can count on me to continue to follow my passion to advocate for our community, its residents, and businesses,” Dressler said. “I will bring a proven record of leadership and community service and look forward to listening to people and understanding their concerns.”
Dressler has lived in Montour County for more than 40 years, growing up in Valley Township and currently residing in Mayberry Township on the family farm with her husband, Bob and their three children. She is a graduate of Danville High School, Penn State University, and Pennsylvania Downtown Center’s Community Revitalization Academy.