Pennsylvania’s rural patchwork always dazzles the eye in late summer with a full range of greens and browns, but this year, in our area, a new color has appeared. Patches of bright yellow sunflowers now grow side by side with the usual corn and soybeans and grains.
Cotner Farms, near Danville, is one of the pioneers locally. The farm has planted 15 acres of sunflowers in what Farm Manager Dean James describes as an “experimental” year.
“We wanted to expand our organic acreage and sunflowers were a good choice to put into the rotation,” he said. The farm was also looking for an organic crop it could market close to home. Sunflower seeds were perfect to send to its Boyd Station oil processing facility. Seeds are crushed there to make sunflower oil, and the remaining material is processed for animal feed.
Penn State Extension educator Anna Hodgson says sunflowers have appeared in Pa. only in the last few years, but she expects planting to increase. Penn State’s 2017 statewide agriculture census showed only 841 acres of sunflowers grown for grain, but that has probably at least doubled according to a 2023 report. Sunflowers are a major crop in the Dakotas and Kansas.
Sunflowers are also the national symbol of Ukraine for good reason. Ukraine had 6,509,700 acres of land in sunflowers as recently as 2021, and it was the world’s leading exporter of sunflower oil. Twenty-seven percent of its agricultural holdings were devoted to sunflowers.
‘Learning curve’
James said he has been doing his homework to learn about sunflowers. A lot of his information has come from the Dakotas, but there they grow the plants conventionally, using pesticides, while Cotner Farms uses no chemicals, only cultivation, to keep weeds under control. James planted the seeds into soil that had just grown a legume crop, which provided nitrogen naturally. At the field along Route 54 near the Boyd Station facility, an Amish friend set up some beehives to help with pollination.
James noted that as young plants, the sunflowers followed the sun as it rose and set, but now that the heads are mature, they are always looking east. A big question for James is when to harvest. He has learned that the base of the flower heads will turn from green to yellow to brown when they are ready. They are yellow at present, so he is anticipating he will harvest sometime next month. But he wonders whether the stalks will hold up the heavy heads that long, or if they will sag and break. “It’s kind of a learning curve this year,” he said.
Since sunflowers are tolerant of both drought and frost, they make a good “double crop” choice, according to Hodgson. A field can be planted with a small grain, like wheat, which is harvested in mid-summer, and then replanted in sunflowers.
James has noticed, though, that the seeds he planted in June grew into taller, stronger plants than those he planted in mid-July. “The plants seem to have a sense of day length,” he said.
Sunflowers are planted with a drill and can be harvested with a combine, but a modified head is needed, according to Hodgson.
James has borrowed a row crop head for this year to see how it works before he buys one. “A regular grain head will spill too many seeds onto the ground,” he said.
Oleic acid
Last year, James bought a bag of birdseed to try a tiny plot of sunflowers, but this year he was careful to buy a variety that is high in oleic acid. At the Boyd Station plant, the organic soybeans they process are also high in oleic acid. All of the oil the plant produces goes out as organic food grade oil. Oleic acid is desirable because it helps prevent heart disease and reduce cholesterol.
Hodgson feels that demand for locally grown and produced sunflower oil will boost sunflowers as a crop in Pennsylvania. “If there is a market for it, it will succeed.”
Pennsylvania’s large snack food industry is a big consumer. Reading the fine print on a bag of Utz or Martin’s potato chips will reveal sunflower oil as a key ingredient.
“Ukraine was a big grower and source of this oil. Prices are now up and it is hard to get, so local sources are needed,” said Hodgson.
Russ Cotner, chief operating officer at Boyd Station, believes that a steady supply of oil is still coming in from Eastern Europe, including Ukraine. But local product is still desirable. He has been processing sunflower oil at Boyd Station for two years now, producing food grade sunflower oil to sell in bottles or for the snack food industry.
Aesthetic appeal
Cotner also mentioned the aesthetic appeal of fields of sunflowers. “I’ve had photographers stop by to take pictures or to request to take senior pictures with the fields as a backdrop,” he said.
Sunflowers are also good for agritourism, according to Hodgson. One local business that highlights sunflowers is Ard’s Farm Market near Lewisburg.
“Sunflowers are the hot crop this year,” said Hodgson. “A few years ago, farmers were experimenting with growing hemp, but that has died down.”
“We’re kind of excited this year about the sunflowers,” said James, who has been farm manager at Cotner Farms for 25 years and farming those fields for about 40 years in all. “We’re not sure what the yield will be, but that’s OK. That’s what keeps us going,” he said. “Trying new things.”