DANVILLE — A 64-year-old Danville woman has died from injuries suffered in a welding accident Thursday afternoon, Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said.
Kathy Snyder was working at her shop on Reedy Street at about 2 p.m. Thursday when a diesel tank she was welding exploded, likely because there were remnants of fuel left inside, Dyroff said.
Suffering severe burns to her face and body, Snyder was flown by medical helicopter to Lehigh Valley Health Network Regional Burn Center, near Allentown, where she later died. Dyroff said he was notified of her death at 3 a.m. today.
Neighbor Peggie Warntz said she was at home when she heard the explosion.
"It was enough to jar you," she said.
Warntz said she went outside and saw Snyder, her neighbor, severely injured on the ground near the family-owned welding shop. Snyder was taken to the hospital, and later transferred to the regional burn center.
For more than 30 years, Snyder had operated Haupt Welding, a company founded by her father, Glenn Haupt Sr. in 1960.