DANVILLE — Dozens of young runners from Danville braved the cold and some slick conditions this week as the school district capped its fall version of the Run the Nation program.
Started last spring with second-graders at Danville Primary, teacher and girls track & field coach Tina Bartholomew expanded the program to include first-graders this fall. The program is also used at the district’s intermediate school for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders.
Bartholomew said 78 runners competed in the final event on Wednesday, running either a half-mile or mile along part of Danville’s cross-country course.
“The weather hasn’t stopped all year,” Bartholomew said a day after the season’s first snowfall hit the region. “It’s cold, but we’ve said you can run in all weather, in all safe places as long as you have a pair of sneakers
“It’s fun, physically a great exercise.”
Ninety-two runners participated throughout the nine-week program, Bartholomew said. Some were unable to attend this week’s finale.
“The runners met twice a week with teacher-coaches, talking about pacing, nutrition,” Bartholomew said. “We’re just learning how to be a runner. We’re happy to have so many kids actively involved. I think the kids and coaches have enjoyed it.”
Second-graders Rachel Long and Reid Varholak both ran in the mile, a distance Varholak said was a little bit of a challenge early in the program but one that’s gotten easier as the program has continued.
“I wanted to improve my running and this has helped,” the 8-year-old said. “It takes a lot of energy. At the beginning, a mile felt like it was a long way. The more you do it, the shorter it started to feel.”
Long, 7, said she has seen her soccer performance improve after participating in the program. “It’s been a lot of fun to run with all our friends.”