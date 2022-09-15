Fleeing their home in Mariupol, Ukraine, was a necessity for the Suslov family. Thanks to a generous Danville church, a supportive Ukrainian landlord, and a bit of luck, the family of six is now resettled in Bloomsburg and making a home here.
“We left on a Thursday just two days after the start of the war in Ukraine,” said mother Olesya.
Tina Martyniuk, her friend and landlord, translated her words into English as Olesya spoke. Martyniuk came to the United States from Ukraine 12 years ago.
When Olesya, her husband, Mykhailo, and their three children began their journey, they had no idea where they would settle. They headed west across Ukraine, into Poland, and on to Germany, where they stayed for six months. Mykhailo’s mother, Natalya, joined them there.
Meanwhile, in Danville, Diane Ippolito, had petitioned her church, the Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church on Route 11, to sponsor a refugee family. At first, they expected to help an Afghanistan family, but when that program shut down in the spring, they transferred their request to Ukraine.
Keeping promises
Coming from a military family, Ippolito said she felt strongly that since the U.S. had made promises to both Afghanistan and Ukraine, “we owed them our help.
“When Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons at the time of their independence in 1991, we promised to defend them,” she said. “I wanted to do something, not just send money.”
For many months, she has worked her way through mounds of complicated government forms to arrange for the Suslovs’ arrival, find housing, get working papers, and officially sponsor their stay here. USCIS forms (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) are not for amateurs, Ippolito said, and she is looking for a volunteer with legal expertise to help her with the six sets of working papers she now must fill in correctly.
Glitches have caused delays along the way. An alternative spelling of a name, such as Aleksej for son Oleksii, 9, resulted in a passport delay in Germany, for example. Finally, on July 4, 2022, Ippolito received word that the family was cleared to come.
Besides the pledge from the church to cover rent and utilities as needed for at least six months, the family got a generous grant for each person from Samaritan’s Purse, the second largest international relief organization in the world. Locally, the church also needed an individual to vouch for them financially for the full two years of their official Humanitarian Parole residency in the United States.
Work, transportation
For the Suslov adults, filing the working papers are a key priority.
“In Ukraine, I was always doing something,” said Olesya. “It’s hard to sit without working. I’m ready to do anything.”
She and her mother-in-law, Natalya, have been cooking and baking for fundraisers, but without working papers, they can’t go into business for themselves. They are hoping to put out fliers soon advertising foods for purchase, but right now, “I feel like a bird in a cage,” said Olesya.
That feeling is intensified by a lack of transportation. Natalya and Alesya said they love their “small little town” and its “very welcoming people,” but they have been able to explore only what is within walking distance. Their favorite place so far is the pavilion beside the lake in Bloomsburg Town Park, and they plan to celebrate Alesya’s birthday there next week.
Route 11’s shopping district is not walker-friendly, and so they have to wait until someone can drive them there. Olesya said her two big wishes are “to get a driver’s license and start working.”
Returning to class
The children are in grades 3 (Pavlo), 4 (Oleksii), and 5 (Diana), and they started at Bloomsburg Memorial School just days after arriving in town. They are in regular classes, with an extra session in English at the end of the day.
“It’s their second time learning a language,” said Olesya. “They had to learn German before that.”
But, she said, they do like school, and are all starting swimming lessons at the YMCA this week. Diana is also playing AYSO soccer.
Ippolito and Martyniuk have found volunteers to help with language training.
“It’s so cool,” said Ipppolito. “Through this family, we’re connecting all sorts of people with Russian or Ukrainian backgrounds who didn’t know about each other.”
Bonding over food
One common tie, as always, is food. Natalya worked as a cook in Ukraine, and she blends Ukrainian dishes with Azerbaijani ones from her husband’s homeland.
“Every day, when I’m coming to visit, they have something new for me,” said Martyniuk.
Their first meal in the U.S. on the day they arrived was a drive-thru at Wendy’s — burgers, fries and Cokes for everyone. It was a big hit.
“The French fries are better here,” said Alesya. “Hot dogs are better in Ukraine, though.”
She explained that even though hot dogs are American, in Ukraine, they are a bit spicy and served on better bread with assorted vegetables like cabbage and carrots.
“Everything from the Ukrainian kitchen is very tasty,” said Natalya. She notices that everything here is “very sweet,” even the meat.
Everyone in Ukraine has a garden, and there are 30 types of potatoes, each good for a particular dish. Their yard in Mariupol had fruit trees, all sorts of vegetables, and black currants and sour cherries in abundance.
Journey to U.S.
Before the war broke out, all the Suslovs had a job. For fun, they often went to the beach on the Azov Sea. Mykhailo worked at the steel plant in Mariupol that was under siege and had just transferred to a new job two weeks before the war began.
When fighting started, they jumped onto one of the first four buses out of Mariupol. The Army turned them back three times before letting them through to Zaporizhya, in central Ukraine. From there, as air alarms were sounding, they were among the last to get on a train to Lviv.
They said they were packed so tightly into the aisles and compartments that they couldn’t move at all. From there, they took another packed train to Poland. It should have taken three hours but instead took 24. Thankfully, volunteers at stations along the way offered food and water.
At the Polish border, volunteers fed them and found them a place to stay for two days in a school and then sent them on to Germany, where they stayed for six months. While there, they applied for American help, and eventually heard from Diana Ippolito that they were approved to come to the U.S.
“The family is very grateful to Diane and her group for sponsoring them and helping with all the setup here,” said Martyniuk. “They have done a lot for them.”
Making a new life
The family doesn’t plan to return to Ukraine and “definitely not to Mariupol,” said Olesya. “We are planning to make a new life here. Mariupol has been destroyed, and even after the war ends, there will be mines and rockets still there. It won’t be safe for the children.”
Their current status is good for two years, and after that, they hope to apply for permanent residency in the United States.
Martyniuk remembers that when she first came to New York in 2010, “I had a green card and soon had a job. I had no money at first and didn’t know English, but I knew I could go back if it didn’t work out.”
That choice is not available for the Suslovs.
“They have to start a new life,” she said.