“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”
— Albert Camus
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Former Danville soccer player Alicia Wolfe made nine saves to lead Mansfield University’s women’s soccer team to the first victory in the program’s history.
Wolfe, who helped lead the Danville girls to the last two District 4 titles, recorded nine saves in a 3-2 victory over Daeman College.
Wolfe, recently a full-time starter in the goal, had 57 saves.
College football senior receiver Andrew Raup continued his impressive season for Juniata as he caught two touchdown passes in the Eagles’ 39-23 loss to Moravian.
Raup, a 1999 Danville graduate, led the Eagles with 158 yards receiving; caught two scores, which gave Juniata the lead at the time.
For the season, Raup had 35 receptions for 537 yards and four scores. He was first on the team in yards per catch and touchdowns and yards receiving per game. He also ranked among the Middle Atlantic Conference leaders in receiving.
The Danville Area High School Key Club nominated members Kate Snyder and Laura Apple as autumn princesses and Jada Wolfe as autumn queen. The three would ride in the Halloween parade.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Danville Junior High School Student Council officers were June Delbo, secretary; Phillip Amarante, historian; Lori Jenkins, vice president; Betsy Perry, president; and Candace Chap, treasurer.
Eight-year-old Kelly Reichen was pictured in the local newspaper showing her mother, Lynn, some sign language she recently learned while teacher Elma Davis looked on. Kelly and her mom were at the Riverside Elementary School open house.
Girls nominated for the Key Club Halloween Queen at Danville High School were Dee Dee VonBlohn, Beth Anne Herr, Lisa Mateja, Trudy Kreisher and Jen Wentworth.
The queen, Beth Anne Herr, and two runners-up Trudy Kreisher and Dee Dee VonBlohn rode in the Halloween Parade.
Players of the week for Danville in its victory over Milton were: Matt Maturani, Chris Moser and Gary Bordner.
Jim Martin was pictured in the local newspaper accepting a congressional medal of merit presented by Congressman James L. Nelligan for winning first place in the World Schoolboy Wrestling championships in Fullerton, Calif., which automatically qualified him for the Olympic 200 Project next season.
Local turkey calling expert Jim Kishbaugh demonstrated calls and offered advice to turkey hunters at Bill’s Sports on Mill Street, Danville.
Kishbaugh had hunted both spring and fall gobblers for 25 years. He entered many turkey calling contests in Pennsylvania and New York in the last five years and won the Keystone State Open Amateur Calling Contest in 1982.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Ghosts and goblins invaded Danville for the annual Halloween parade. More than 1,150 marchers took part in the annual Halloween Parade sponsored by the Danville Boys and Girls Band.
Four bands, including Danville, supplied the music. The organized youth groups including Boys Scouts, Girls Scouts and Brownies of the area, scores of boys and girls dressed in ghost and clown outfits, marched past the reviewing stand for more than one hour.
The parade was termed a huge success by the committee and a vote of thanks was extended to the Danville Fire Police and service clubs who assisted with the gala event.
Old-timers among the sports column readers would remember Jack Blosky and Joe Scisly, ex- Ironmen “grid greats” of the fifties. Both had brothers on the 1962 Orange and Purple squad. Larry is Jack Blosky’s brother and Paul Scisly is Joe’s.
Billy Matthews son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Matthews, Danville, a student in the sixth grade was pictured in the local newspaper for being selected as the carrier of the month for September and holds the distinction of being the only carrier who has passed papers in all four wards of Danville. He used a portion of his earnings to pursue his hobby, model airplane building.
The Comets football team of the Danville Intramural Football League was pictured in the newspaper: Mark Webb, Howard Greeley, Terry Lewis, Kenny Foust, Bill Vargo, Jerry Lewis, Richard Campbell, Eddie Everett, Larry Weaver, Gary Kauwell, John Wertman, Vincent Klarsch, Tommy Kessler, Terry Thomas, George Hall, Lynn Millard and Jerry Ward along with Coach Richard Connolley.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph L. Galiley, Danville, were honored by the Danville area chapter of the American Red Cross as three-gallon plus blood donors. The couple received awards at the meeting of the local chapter held at the Geisinger Medical Center.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The newly enlarged machine shop of the Kennedy Van Saun Mfg. and Eng. Corporation took place.
J.E. Kennedy, president, and Fred O. Reedy, vice president and general manger, gave the keynote speech, representing a greater industrial area under the KVS banner.
The festivities included a tour of the new plant along with a program and refreshments to all local and out-of-town guests of the corporation.
John H. Bausch, office manager and director of public relations for KVS served as toastmaster. He introduced Reedy gave the history of the company from 1919, when he became a member of the firm, and declared that the success of the company was not due to any one man but to the coordination of all employees working together to achieve a goal.
Praise for the corporation came from people outside of the organization. KVS became the largest manufacture of stone-crushing and pulverizing equipment in the world.
Dr. Foss, surgeon in chief of the GMC, and W. T. Deeter both praised the work accomplished by this town mill. The Miller Estate and the Danville Chamber of Commerce donated flowers for the event.
The KVS Glee Club presented their program; their last medley, “Old Kentucky Home and Beautiful Dreamer,” in honor of Kennedy, who was a great admirer of Steven Foster, the father of American music, the composer of the selections. There were 500 people who attended the affair.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns publish in The Danville News.