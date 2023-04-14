DANVILLE — What began as a seed of an idea six months ago by Danville Middle School Band Director Thomas Hiravi has grown into a community garden that on Thursday received a $100,000 grant from the Degenstein Foundation, of Sunbury.
The garden has a formal name: The Danville School Community Park Project.
Degenstein has earmarked $75,000 of the total for a construction of a pavilion in the park.
"The remaining $25,000, they would like to consider matching funding to help us get more sponsors from other organizations in the area," Hiravi said.
Saturday morning, Hiravi and others are planting 50 trees in the community garden, behind the Danville Middle School.
"This is our phase one implementation and it is fully funded," he said.
With the Degenstein grant, the garden is already a third-of the cost needed for phase two, "which we hope to have funded by the spring of 2024," Hiravi said.
Phase two has a financial target of $282,000. Phase two goals, pending necessary approvals, include a 20-foot by 44-foot pavilion, picnic tables, ball games for kids such as GaGa Ball and Tetherball and a walking path.
In the Raise the Region fundraiser, the community garden group partnered with the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) and raised $15,000.
"It's incredible how this project has snowballed," Hiravi said, recalling the night he stood before the Danville Area School Board and explained his idea to directors. At that time, he said, "Please let us try this."
"I am touched," he said. "The community has rallied in a way that I hoped for but wasn't necessarily anticipating. Then to have some buy-in by an organization like the Degenstein Foundation shows how much potential our project has."
This project is not being developed just by the Danville Middle School, he said.
"We have a development team, the DBA and the Montour Area Recreation Commission, and the Danville Community Center," Hiravi said. "There are 25 people on our committee that encompass many different businesses and organizations in the Danville community."
The team has helped create the vision for the project and has helped make so many things happen for it, Hiravi said.
"I am thrilled by its success," he said.