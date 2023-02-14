DANVILLE — The Danville Borough Council voted against rezoning 34 acres of land owned by the Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius from residential to commercial.
Voting against amending the zoning map during Tuesday's meeting were borough council members Stephen Humphries, Wesley Walters, Mark Deroba, Jim Gregg and Howard Beers. Voting yes to amend the zoning map were Byard Woodruff, Kevin Herritt and Joe Stigerwalt.
The change in zoning will prevent Geisinger from purchasing the property and proceeding with plans to build a behavioral health center and a hospitality hotel.
Soon after the vote, Geisinger released a statement: “We respect borough council’s decision and are grateful to all of those from the community who let their voices be heard about this important project. We will move forward exploring additional options for ways we can bring critically needed mental and behavioral health services to the area.”
Several of the councilmen explained their votes. What seemed a common theme as to why there were so many "no" votes came down to maintaining a small-town feeling, the essential nature of Danville.
Traffic concerns were definitely an issue as well.
Wesley Walters said, "there are questions still looming and that bothers me. I would like to know more about Geisinger's plan for building a hotel and what is done after that?"
Humphries decried the idea of making that land open to commercialization.
"This brings to mind the broader question of what Danville is," he said. "We are not a manufacturing hub. Danville is a small town."
Woodruff, who voted yes to amend, stressed that bringing jobs to the borough was a good thing, and something to strive for.
Deroba said, "it wasn't easy coming to a decision. I thought about what would be better for our residents. What would benefit us most? In the end, I thought about keeping the land residential. Having more homes and yet keeping this small town feeling intact. I want families to have the same small-town experiences that I had growing up."
Borough solicitor Michael Dennehy, who did not have a vote, said, "it was a hard decision either way. I know for certain that the council members were bombarded with hundreds of calls. And at the hearing last month, we heard opinions on both sides. So they came to a decision tonight and it was not to amend the zoning map."
Also in attendance was Montour Commissioner Trevor Finn. He had previously expressed concerns about the Sisters of Sts. Cyril and what will now be done with the property. "They are smart. They are businesswomen. They'll know what to do now. They understand how to operate. They've been here a long time."
Also at the meeting, Deanna Force was sworn in as Danville Fire Police Commissioner.
Finn also talked about the money — tax revenue and earned income — that would have come into the community had the zoning been changed, allowing for Geisinger to build a behavioral center and hotel.