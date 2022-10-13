DANVILLE — A Danville Area School District Athletics Hall of Fame is being created and organizers are looking for nominations for entry into the Hall.
The committee overseeing the formation of the Hall of Fame has opened the nominating process. They are seeking nominations of those who have had an impact on Danville athletics, including athletes, coaches, contributors and teams.
An online nomination form is open at the district's website until Oct. 31. When nominating someone for possible enshrinement, you must name the nominee, their year of gradation, nominee's contact, sports they are affiliated with along with their accomplishments and other pertinent information.
— THE DAILY ITEM