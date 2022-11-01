DANVILLE — A family that had relocated from the Shamokin area to Danville is homeless following a Tuesday morning fire left their single-story dwelling unlivable, said Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger.
The first call for the fire at 338 Gulicks Court came in at 9:33 a.m., the chief said. He said Danville Police reported fire and smoke at the home. He praised emergency crews for their response.
The Danville Fire Department responded immediately to the scene and had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, Buckenberger said.
"The family is safe," Buckenberger said, "but we had to call the Red Cross to get them set up."
"The fire started in the front room of the structure," Buckenberger explained. "And we traced it to an electrical box. That was the cause."
Buckenberger said he did not have the name of the occupants, since they left the scene before he was able to identify them.
In addition to the Danville Fire Department, fire personnel from Mahoning Township, Elysburg and Southside Fire Company responded to the fire call.