A Danville-based fashion designer is receiving technical and marketing support during the holiday season from a Bucknell University student, through a program run by Bucknell’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), based in Lewisburg.
Fashion designer Ayana Ife, 33, of Danville, has a mission of “dressing women who are underserved in the U.S.,” she said. “Clothing that reveals less of their skin, and they do this because of their values. Could be religious, could be weight, could be wanting to protect their skin from the sunlight. Whatever it is I want to represent them.”
Ife has been dressing women in this field for more than 15 years. Her goal, she said, is to “make them feel beautiful and to empower them with some unique styles.”
When she was six, her mother taught her how to sew. “I sold my first garment when I was seven,” she said. As she got older, women approached her for help with their clothing.
She is now creating a sustainable sportswear brand called Ayana Active.
“I’m committed to establishing a permanent place for modest consumers,” Ife said. Currently, she has a studio in the DRIVE incubator, on Railroad Street, Danville.
She moved to Danville about a year ago from New York.
“When I came to Danville I found that there are a lot of business resources,” she said. Danville offered her the chance to balance out her life, “so that it is not all about hustle.”
She acknowledges the help in putting together a business plan from the DRIVE incubator and SBDC.
Since it began in 1978 by Mechanical Engineering Professor Charlie Coder, the Bucknell SBDC has engaged students with businesses in the area. This year, 16 students are helping small businesses not only in Danville, but also in Lewisburg.
The center, said Steven Stumbris, director of SBDC, has been providing Bucknell students with real-world consulting experiences that enrich their classroom learning for over four decades.
This working real-world relationship benefits both the entrepreneur business owner and students, Stumbris said.
Bucknell sophomore Stanley Gai, an engineering student, has been working with Ife.
“I picked up Ayana’s project in the summer,” Gai said. “She presented her pitch and we discovered some potential improvements she could make on the market research part. I was on board immediately. It is rare to find start-up ideas that are innovative and practical at the same time.
There are two components to how he has helped her.
“The first one,” Gai said, “is I help Ayana find social statistics and previous market-related surveys done by the U.S. Census Bureau and other commercial institutes, and from there draw insights for her to better prepare her presentations to potential investors.
“The other part of the project is analyzing transaction data from a major e-commerce website. The scope of the data covered all transactions that occurred in a 5-month period around 2019 and 2020. The aim of this analysis is to find out for those customers who are happy to pay a premium for apparel products, what other things they are buying, and try to picture Ayana’s targeted market from a real-life perspective.”
For more information, visit ayanaactive.com, Facebook, or Instagram.