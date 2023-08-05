DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department now provides Quick Response Service (QRS).
The service is fast to respond to individuals who are seriously injured or ill, prior to the arrival of an ambulance, according to the department.
Nick Sandri, 19, said he was a senior in high school when the Danville Fire Department was dispatched to a cardiac arrest and he and his fellow first responders had to wait as long as twenty minutes for an ambulance to arrive from a nearby town.
“After that cardiac arrest, I realized we needed to put something in place where the fire department will be automatically dispatched to a call without EMS having to say ‘we won’t be there in time, can you get the fire department there,’” Sandri said.
The Danville QRS is dispatched as a first due unit for cardiac arrests as well as instances when the first due ambulance/MICU unit does not respond or the next due unit is not within the borough, according to the department.
“Let’s say Geisinger 120, which covers Danville borough, is out on inner facility transports where an ambulance is taking a patient to another hospital,” Sandri said. “That can be eight to ten miles away, which is big time. Especially in a life saving matter.”
In these cases, Brush 15, stationed out of the Friendship Fire Co., is dispatched so that the patient is not waiting up to 20 minutes for the ambulance to arrive, according to Sandri.
“I, myself, would not want my family members waiting that long in a situation like that,” Sandri said. “I thought this would be a good thing to do. It’s public service, which is really all I want to do. I want to help the community.”
Since beginning the process more than a year ago, Brush 15 has been certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health as it meets the equipment and personnel standards to serve as a QRS unit, according to the department.
Danville Fire Department QRS providers also meet the requirements set by the department of health as well as participate in trainings to maintain their certifications, the department said.
Most of the equipment that is essential to the quick response unit was donated, Sandri said. “We could not have a better community,” he said. “Everyone has been very supportive so far.”
Chief John Buckenberger and Ken Strausser were essential to the process, Sandri said. The department is also working with Geisinger, which has been helpful in getting the unit up and running, he added.
Dr. David Schoenwetter, chief of Geisinger’s Division of Emergency Medical Services, said the hospital is grateful to work with the department on this endeavor.
“We’re grateful for partners throughout the community committed to providing great care to our neighbors,” he said. “Collaboration and sharing expertise with those partners helps us serve our community together.”
A Lourdes Regional graduate and coal region native, Sandri said several departments, including Mount Carmel and Shamokin, in that area have QRS units.
“I thought ‘they’re doing this, why can’t we?’” Sandri said. “It could only help. It can’t hurt.”
The unit was officially ready for use as of July 24. Since then, it has been dispatched once, according to Sandri.