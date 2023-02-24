DANVILLE — A well-involved working fire shot through the roof of an apartment building near the intersection of West Mahoning and Rooney Avenue on Friday.
Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger said the occupants got out safely.
The six families living in the building were displaced, Buckenberger said.
The fire department got its first call at 10:52 a.m., Buckenberger said.
"It took a good hour to get the blaze under control, getting the fire knocked out," Buckenberger said. The building was saved.
Buckenberger, who is a fire marshal, said, "we're thinking that the fire began at an external vent pipe from the furnace in the wall.
"There was an aluminum pipe into the building," he explained. "We believe the pipe got hot and that is what caused the wood and the siding to catch fire. At that point it went up the wall into the attic area."
The Danville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Mahoning Township, and Elysburg. A Geisinger ambulance was also assisting.