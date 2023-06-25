DANVILLE — Local gardeners are busy planting, picking and pruning in preparation for a weekend of visitors through the Danville Heritage Festival Garden Tour.
The free tours will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1 and 2 at several locations throughout the area.
Bob and Marysusan Umbriac will showcase their 5-acre property in full bloom. The couple said they are happy to share their labor of love among the other gardeners taking part in this year’s event.
Since purchasing the property in the 70s, the Umbriacs said they have continuously worked on what has become a beloved place for friends and family.
Bob Umbriac said he was the driving force behind the various construction projects and landscaping endeavors.
Over the past four and a half decades, Bob Umbriac said he has built a wishing well, picnic pavilion, bridge and root cellar with a bathroom, all of which are placed throughout the plant-covered property.
Most recently, Bob Umbriac got a radio tower at a sale. After cementing it into the ground, the avid gardener planted a climbing hydrangea that he hopes will grow up the addition.
Radio tower aside, additions are constantly bring made to the property, according to Marysusan Umbriac. “I am obsessed with flowers,” she said. “If I see something I don’t already have, I need to plant it.”
With such a variety of flowers, trees, bushes and more on the property, there is always something in bloom, according to Marysusan Umbriac.
Though their property has been a part of the garden tours for at least ten years, Marysusan Umbriac said some of the same people come back each year to see what is new.
Also a part of the garden tour, Stephanie and Michael Fullmer’s property on Avenue F in Riverside is a Certified Wildlife Habitat. Built with wildlife in mind, the property offers shelter and food and water sources for insects, birds, amphibians and more, the Fullmers said.
The eleven total properties on the tour will be impressive sights for visitors, whether they are gardeners themselves or not, Bob Umbriac said.
The following private properties will be on display on Saturday, July 1: 538 Chamber Street and 881 Powder Mill Road in Danville, 1301 Avenue F in Riverside and 166 Songbird Lane in Northumberland.
Three public gardens in Danville will also be available to tour on Saturday including Zamboni Park at 168 West Front Street, Riverfront Park at 22 West Front Street and the Alec Ewing Healing Garden at Geisinger at 749 Center Street.
On Sunday July 2, flower-filled properties on display will include 503 Hillside Road in Danville, 1130 Third Street in Washingtonville, 2663 Continental Boulevard in Turbotville, 432 Eyersgrove Road in Bloomsburg as well as the Washingtonville Community Garden.
Though the tours are free, a goodwill donation box will be set up at each location. Funds donated will support the Danville Heritage Festival. More information about the garden tour can be found online at: visitdanvillepa.org/events.