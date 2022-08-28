MIDDLEBURG — While a lot of 10-year-olds spend their weekends playing organized sports, participating in games or hanging out with friends, Leah Graham prefers to spend her weekends with her four-legged friends.
Graham, 10, of Danville, and her mother, Jane, were among those showing dogs at the Mid-Susquehanna Valley Kennel Club’s annual show in Middleburg this weekend. The two-day event was held at the Middleburg Fireman’s Field and drew about 1,000 dogs and their handlers/owners as well as spectators.
“I just love being with the dogs, there are so many different breeds and it’s just really fun,” said Graham. “I just like everything about it.”
Graham first stepped into the ring at just five years old after watching her mother show their Australian Shepard.
“The breeder told me I should try confirmation with him,” explained Jane Graham, Leah’s mom. “I came out of the ring and she looked at me and said, ‘That was horrible.’ She told me I had a ‘mad face’ so I went back to the obedience ring.”
While the confirmation ring wasn’t the right fit for Jane, Leah decided to give it a try herself. The rest, as they say, is history. At age five, Leah started showing dogs.
She loved it. So much so, that now she and her mom travel nearly every weekend of the year to dog shows all over the place.
“We’ve been to Rhode Island, Florida, just all over,” said Leah. “We go to a show every weekend but one each year.”
Her love for her usual hobby is so apparent she now has self-professed fans who make the time to watch her show.
“We are big fans of Leah,” said Susan Gartner. “She’s just amazing and such a great example of the sport. She’s just so good at it.”
Gartner and her husband, James, traveled from Arlington, Va., for this weekend’s show. Susan said sometimes when watching Leah, she has to remind herself she is only 10 years old.
“She is just very mature and you can have easy conversations with her,” said Gartner. “She sets a great example for junior handlers.”
The Gartners weren’t the only ones who noticed Leah’s natural abilities in the ring.
It wasn’t long after she began that Jane began getting requests from other handlers that Leah show their dogs for them. Leah, of course, was thrilled.
She often shows a number of different breeds at each show. On Sunday she showed golden retrievers, chihuahuas, border collies, an Australian shepard and more.
Leah has no plans to slow down anytime soon. She hopes to make it back to the Westminster Dog Show where her previous appearance was described as “unbelievable,” by Gartner.
Approximately 500 dogs were entered each day of the weekend’s shows. Best in Show on Saturday went to an English Cocker Spaniel. Sunday’s Best in Show winner was not available at press time.