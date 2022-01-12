DANVILLE — Danville Area schools are going virtual, starting today, due to the number of positive COVID cases in the district.
The district tentatively will return to in-person classes next Tuesday, Jan. 18, Superintendent Ricki Boyle told the school board at its monthly meeting on Tuesday night. Monday, Martin Luther King Day, is a professional development day and no student classes were scheduled.
Boyle showed a chart indicating 149 COVID cases among students and staff in the district’s four buildings over seven days and indicating each building was over the 5 percent at which the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) recommends closing.
In an unrelated matter, the board approved, without comment, a settlement with Tina Bartholomew, whom the board terminated on Sept. 28 without identifying her or the reason for her termination. The settlement paves the way for her to resume the coaching spot, for which she was paid $4,500 a season.
Parents and two of Bartholomew’s daughters defended the coach, indicating the firing was over claims Bartholomew had released confidential coaching surveys that students had answered.
The board on Tuesday night also renewed Bartholomew’s contract as high school girls track and field coach for three years, though an earlier vote resulted in a tie, meaning it was not approved. School board member Sherry Cooper was absent. The board, emerging from the second of two executive sessions during the meeting, voted 6-2 to approve Bartholomew’s track and field contract at more than $7,000 per season. Kyle Gordon and Chris Huron voted no.
Bartholomew had filed sex discrimination complaints following her firing with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission against the school board and individually against Gordon, Huron and Chris Johns, director of student affairs.
Bartholomew has remained a Spanish teacher in the school district.
No extracurricular activities
As part of the switch to all-virtual classes, all extracurricular activities and athletic practices and events will be rescheduled.
Some school board members, however, tried to change that. Gordon made a motion to reinstate extracurricular activities while the buildings are in virtual learning. Jenn Gurski offered a second to the motion, noting that in the past when the schools previously were in virtual learning, extracurricular activities continued.
Board member Yohannes Getachew disagreed, noting the district was following state Department of Health (DOH) guidelines and there could be insurance implications for the district.
Only Gordon, Gurski and Huron voted to reinstate extracurricular activities, while Derl Reichard, Richard Vognetz, board Vice President John Croll, Getachew and board President Michael Clouser voted against it.
During the closure, K-5 students are expected to follow the posted schedule in the teacher’s Google Classroom and attend scheduled Google Meets; 6-12 students are expected to follow their normal schedule by attending Google Meets and accessing Google Classroom, according to Boyle’s announcement.