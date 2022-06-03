DANVILLE — Some graduating Danville Area seniors couldn't believe their big day suddenly was at hand on Friday evening.
Before the ceremony, dressed in their caps and gowns, they talked about their experiences as their high school careers were coming to end, the last two years during a worldwide pandemic.
"It's weird because all of a sudden, we're here," said Giuseppe Salvatore Conigliaro, who is heading to Bloomsburg University and the National Guard and will major in supply chain management.
"It's culminating four years of effort," said Benjamin Stoudt. "It's surreal. It's all come together."
Stoudt, who will attend Penn State to major in security and risk analysis and minor in homeland security, said the time went quickly, and only half of the last two years during COVID were spent on the main campus.
Mary Holmes said, "It's been a good experience overall."
She met a lot of new people in school and is looking forward to meeting more when she attends Penn State to study biology. She plans to eventually go to medical school to become an emergency room physician.
"I'm excited to experience something new," Holmes said.
Later, guest speaker attorney Michael Finn told the Class of 2022 that they have experienced adversity quite different than the generations before them.
They have experienced a pandemic, virtual school, sports and proms canceled, masks in school, school violence, civil unrest, anxiety and depression, said Finn, a 2000 Danville graduate who practices law in Northumberland County.
"Your class, your generation, Generation Z, has faced quite a bit of adversity," the attorney said."But you are the most diverse, open-minded, empathetic."
School district Superintendent Ricki Boyle told the 165 seniors, "Each of you is going out into your future with a special gift, unique to you. You may not realize you have a gift, but like Mirabel, your gift will be revealed when you face adversity. Although you cannot see the future like Bruno in 'Encanto,' you can exhibit determination and perseverance like Mirabel during her quest to save the Casa Madrigal."
Boyle said, "How you handle these challenges and struggles will contribute to who you become and how you succeed."
Valedictorian Matthew Bucaloiu, also invoking the movie "Encanto," pondered, "What will our gifts be?"
Salutatorian Meghan Herrold said family, which can include friends, is an important means of support.
"Family members do not always tell you what you want to hear but what you need to hear," Herrold said. "But at the same time they are there for you when you need them most."