DANVILLE — Head Start enrollments have been decreasing for years across Pennsylvania.
Not so in Danville. It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year that enrollment in the district’s Head Start and Pre-K Counts programs started to drop.
“We have always been fully enrolled in both programs until COVID-19,” Danville Head Start Director Linda Marshall said. “The last two years were low because of COVID.”
According to figures Marshall provided, 85 children were enrolled in the Danville Head Start program in the 2019-2020 school year and 36 were in the Pre-K Counts program, which is full enrollment for both.
COVID didn’t hit here until March of 2020, so it did not affect enrollment that school year.
In 2020-2021, enrollment decreased to 54 in Head Start and 29 in Pre-K Counts.
“Due to the pandemic, we maintained a lower number of enrolled children during the 2020-2021 school year to reduce class sizes for social distancing for health and safety reasons,” Marshall noted.
This school year, 2021-2022, there are 52 youngsters in Head Start and 36 in Pre-K Counts.
“Enrollment is increasing in Head Start,” Marshall said.
She said the program started this school year with 47 students, but that has increased to the current 52.
KIDS COUNT, a state-level grantee of the Annie E. Casey Foundation that monitors the well-being of children nationwide, reported statewide enrollment in the federally funded Head Start went from 32,902 in 2008-2009 to 24,227 in 2018-2019, the last year for which KIDS COUNT had enrollment totals. The Pre-K Counts numbers were not updated beyond 2012-2013. Overall, though, enrollment totals for public funded pre-K programs, at 52,064 in 2008-2009, jumped to 68,410 in 2018-2019.
Marshall said Danville increased recruitment this year for the Pre-K Counts program to attain full enrollment, which it did.
“We made that goal in the Pre-K Counts program, but not in the Head Start program,” she said. “This is partly due to the pandemic, but also because the Pre-K Counts program’s income guidelines are at 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (family of four with an annual income of $79,500) and Head Start is at 100 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (family of four with an annual income of $26,500).
“With the increase in the hourly rate that is being offered by many companies, we are seeing families over income for the Head Start program. There are many Head Start programs in our area that are struggling to be at full enrollment at this time.”
Getting vaccinated
Marshall said that of the 18 Head Start staff members, 11 are fully vaccinated, one has had one shot and six need vaccinations. Two Pre-K Counts staff members are fully vaccinated, one has one shot and two others need vaccinations.
School board member Derl Reichard reported at the Sept. 28 board meeting that 37 percent of the Head Start employees were not vaccinated. He said President Biden announced all Head Start employees must be vaccinated by Jan. 20, 2022.
“I don’t know what will happen if they are not vaccinated by then,” Reichard said.
Marshall said those two staff members who received their first shot did so since Reichard’s report.
“Their second shot is scheduled,” she said.
More hours for Head Start
Tracey Campanini, a state Department of Education official, said there is a lot of flexibility in Head Start programs.
“Programs need to be responsible to their community needs,” said Campanini, deputy secretary for the Office of Child Development and Early Learning. “A community needs assessment needs to be done every three years.”
She said a lot of Head Start programs were not offering five-day service.
“Some programs made the decision to change their program model at that time,” Campanini said.
She said that beginning in 2016, Head Start programs were to move to a full-day program, a minimum of 5 hours, by this year.
Many of them had to move to five days to include the hours for more programs.
Campanini said the state began providing $5 million to Head Start programs in the state, which received most of their funding from the federal government, and $25 million to Pre-K Counts programs, which are strictly state funded.