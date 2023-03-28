DANVILLE — Surgery for anyone at any age can be a harrowing experience. But particularly when it comes to children, the process can cause a lot of anxiety.
Geisinger Medical Center has come up with several ways to try to calm kids as they recover from surgery.
"Anything that can do that, is worthwhile and helps," said Dr. Alf Kennedy, pediatric surgeon, on Tuesday.
Tabitha White, a Geisinger assistant administrator, surgery department, suggested painting the ceiling tiles in the pediatric recovery room with colorful, fun images to brighten the day for children out of surgery, and help calm them down.
"At the beginning of the school year, Tabitha contacted me about decorating the ceiling tiles," said Jeff Lynch, art teacher, Danville Area High School.
"At that point we began to contemplate other ideas that would hopefully brighten up the day of kids of various ages," Lynch said.
They decided to have bright colors, which might elicit positive feelings among patients.
"We really liked the idea of kids making something for other kids," Lynch said.
A hundred to 120 kids were involved in the project.
"I contacted Jeff," White said. "We have three murals in our pediatric operating room. And our idea that was when the kids were awakened they could see the murals. I asked Jeff if I gave him the ceiling tiles, 'would your students be interested in painting them?' So when the children are here they would have something to calm them down and relax them through the process of recovery."
Geisinger's mission is total family care, said Kennedy, "and pediatrics is a big part of what we do here. We like to have a special place for kids so they feel somewhat at home. We do have a special pre-op and post-op space for children, whether it is minor or major surgery."
Kennedy thinks it helps the family as well, when they realize they are in a special place for special people — namely, their kids.
"This was definitely a collaboration," he said. "It was great for the kids from our town to get involved with an organization that has been in Danville for 100-plus years."
"We wanted to make sure that everything had awesome, bright, happy colors," said Kaitlyn Gabel, an art class student. "There were a bunch of other people involved. We had a baseline of happy, inclusive and went on from there."
Art class student Anna Maffei agreed and said, "We tried to make the designs very upbeat because what the kids are going through is a scary thing. If we can bring a little bit of brightness to their day, that is something we want to do."
Maffei drew a bunch of cats floating in space; Gabel drew a mushroom village.
In all, students were given 36 tiles to work on.
The big-picture plan is to get other schools involved, said White.
Other tactics
"Probably the biggest way to ease anxiety when the child is about to have surgery is to have the parent stay with them right up until the time they go to the operating room," Kennedy said. "And they are here when they emerge from anesthesia. Depending on their age, they might get medication to calm their nerves."
There used to be something called a "gurney journey," which familiarizes the child to surroundings, so nothing is new. There is also a social worker present to help with the transition just before and after surgery.