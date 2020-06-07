DANVILLE — Peggy Game believes her son, Joseph, always knew he wanted to be an artist. Even when he was a small child.
“He’s been drawing since he was 3 years old,” said Game, of Mahoning Township. “He was very, very driven.”
He still is. Joseph Game, an animator who goes by the name Chogrin, is writing and directing an animated short film that is influenced somewhat by his teen years growing up in Danville. He also created a toy tribute to filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, titled “Guru del Toro,” which the director has approved.
Game, 35, who lives in Burbank outside of Los Angeles, grew up in Guayaquil, Ecuador before his mother moved him and his siblings back to Danville, her hometown, when he was 13. After graduating from Danville Area High School in 2003, he went off to follow his dream.
“I’ve always been a kind of self-initiative guy,” Joseph Game said during a recent phone interview. “If I don’t find the avenue or the door, I make one.”
After high school, he studied illustration and film at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. He did his own art shows in Philadelphia, and when he moved to L.A., he brought them with him.
He has been in Los Angeles for about 11 years, working in the animation industry. He worked on shows such as “Adventure Time” and “Regular Show,” both on the Cartoon Network, and currently “Big City Greens” on the Disney Channel. He has had his artwork featured in more than 50 art galleries and publications around the world, he said.
“I moved out here to work on my own movies and TV shows after years of working on other people’s shows,” Game said. “I felt I had the confidence and felt I had enough skill. Sometimes the best way to show people what you have to show is to do it yourself.”
Coming of age space western
He has been writing and directing his first animated film, titled, “Lucky Brave’s Sunshine,” for the past two years. He is working on it with an animation studio in Ecuador called MATTE CG. The movie is a coming of age space-western about a young space cowboy named “Lucky” and his mission to catch and find the mysterious creature known as a “Sunshine.”
“The deadline is at the end of this year to get it into festivals next year,” Game said. “One thing that’s fortunate for me, in the field of animation, I can work from home, I can direct and write from home, which I was already doing.”
He said it takes a “little army” of people to get the work done.
“It’s about stuff like cowboys and space, things that scared me, like ‘Moby Dick,’” he said. “I mixed it all together with adult ideas, (that) humanity is kind of killing the world slowly. The little space cowboy has to save his civilization from death. Throughout his journey, he has decisions to make.”
Though Game spent the first 13 years of his life in Ecuador, he and his family occasionally visited his grandmother in Danville during those years.
“When I was 13, we made the big move,” he said. “It might as well have been from one planet to another planet.”
Game said he grew up with “Ghostbusters,” and “Ninja Turtles.”
“Ecuador in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the culture was about 10 years behind,” he said. “One of the things I found heartwarming about Danville was I found everyone was accepting, everybody was genuinely interested.”
“It was hard,” Peggy Game said. “He was my eldest child. Things brought us back home. We lived in a city, it was a little bit different. He found, as a teenager, his art. That was an outlet for him.”
A job and marriage
She ended up Ecuador the first time for a teaching internship while a student at Lock Haven University. After she graduated, teaching jobs were not plentiful here, but she learned of an opening in Ecuador. She returned there to teach and met her husband.
“I got married, had my three children,” she said. “It came to the point they needed to come back to school here. I wanted the higher education (in the United States).
Today, her daughter Ellie, 30, a Penn State graduate, is married with a daughter and living in Pittsburgh. Son Benjamin, 25, at home, is in his second year of grad school at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Joseph also is married.
Danville still holds fond memories for him, and he occasionally visits his mother and younger brother here.
“Burbank kind of reminds me of Danville, only with movie studios,” he said.
A few teachers in Danville also had big impact on him. Spanish teacher Carl Romanski taught him about art history, specifically some Spanish artists, and art teachers Jeff Lynch and Mary Fallon had a “huge influence” on making him the artist he is today.
“Mr. Lynch kind of gave me the rules, Mrs. Fallon was more spontaneous,” he said. “Both of them gave me the perfect balance.”
He painted two murals in the school his senior year. One was dedicated to Romanski and the other was inspired by 9/11.
Guillermo toy
Game said after he started his pop art shows in Philadelphia, he brought them to the West Coast so he could show his artwork. One of the shows included a 3-D computer sculptured tribute to Guillermo del Toro and his films.
The Mexican filmmaker’s work includes the Academy Award-winning fantasy films “Pan’s Labyrinth” in 2006 and “The Shape of Water” in 2017. He won Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for the latter film.
Game said a company looking at his projects wanted to produce the figure.
“I asked Guillermo for permission,” he said.
The toy, based on Game’s idea, was actually made by an artist named Tayler Brown.
He said del Toro bought the original model of the toy at a show in 2015. It was made of a resin-type material in a 3-D printer. The toy was that mass-produced (limited to 400) that just came out this year is a little smaller, made of vinyl plastic and painted gold.
Game’s mother said he already is thinking ahead to other projects.
“He would have a notebook,” she said. “As soon he would wake up, if he has an idea, he will write it down.”
Game said he is always looking five years into the future and is already planning a second and a third film.
He said that maybe if a kid or someone else sees his work it might give them a little bit of push to create their own.
Peggy Game said her son also is “a nice kid.”
“He’s a family person,” she said. “He doesn’t have that mindset, ‘I’m going to be part of the jet-set. We’re hoping that comes full circle for him.”