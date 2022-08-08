DANVILLE — The Danville Area School District soon will have a new business manager to replace Bobbi Ely, who left last month to take another position.
The school board Monday night also accepted Acting Superintendent Harry Mathias’s offer to conduct a search for a new superintendent and learned it will have to replace a board member who is stepping down. Vice President John Croll is resigning, effective Aug. 31, because he is moving out of the district to Muncy.
The board approved the employment of Wendy Bartholomew as business manager at an annual salary of $95,000, effective Sept. 6. Bartholomew comes from the Northumberland County Career & Technology Center, in Coal Township. She will succeed Ely, who left the district to become assistant business manager in the Mechanicsburg Area School District.
Mathias said Janis Venna, who retired as the district’s business manager five years ago, has contracted to help out in the business office. He said Venna will stay on for Bartholomew’s first two weeks to train her.
The board voted 9-0 to approve Mathias to lead the district’s search for a replacement for Ricki Boyle, who also resigned last month to take a position as director of special services in the Bloomsburg Area School District.
Under his proposal, Mathias will receive $75 per hour, up to a maximum of $4,000, and administrative assistant Terri Faust will be paid $25 per hour, up to $2,500. The proposal also includes $2,000 for expenses.
The board appointed Mathias, the former Central Columbia School District superintendent, as acting superintendent at its June 27 meeting, effective July 16. The board also appointed Mathias at the same meeting to conduct business manager interviews.
The vote on whether to accept Croll’s resignation was added to the agenda by a 9-0 vote. But in the following vote to accept the resignation, Chris Huron voted no after questioning, “What if we say no?”
Mathias said the Pennsylvania School Code requires boards to vote on resignations.
The school directors then picked board member Wayne Brookhart to become board vice president after Croll steps down.
The board has 30 days from Aug. 31 to fill Croll’s seat on the board.