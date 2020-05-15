A 45-year-old rural Danville man was killed in a farming accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday.
According to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn, Abraham Stoltzfus was overcome by fumes while working in a 60-foot high grass silo at 15 Preserve Road.
Stoltzfus' 18-year-old son Abner heard his younger brother, John, 16, calling for help because he was unable to breathe due to the gas in the silo, Lynn said.
Abner climbed into the chute on the outside of the silo and found his father slumped inside. Abner ran to a neighbor's house and called for help. The unidentified neighbor and Abner pulled the victim from the chute. He had no pulse and wasn't breathing, according to the coroner's report.
Abner then pulled his brother from the silo and 911 was called.
John Stoltzfus was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in stable condition, Lynn said. Neither John nor Abner were on Geisinger's patient list Friday night, according to a nursing supervisor.
Washingtonville Fire Department, Danville Ambulance, Valley Township Fire Department and Milton state police assisted. Trooper Mark Reasner said state police were investigating.
Deputy Coroner Eamon Shoff investigated the case for the coroner's office.