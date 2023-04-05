MIFFLINBURG — A 45-year-old Danville man is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a family of four in a road rage incident on Route 15 in White Deer Township last month.
State police at Milton allege David A. Hess pointed a Glock 19 9mm outside his window at a vehicle occupied by Andrew Taccone, his wife and two children, ages 7 and 10, of New York, as both vehicles were southbound on Route 15 on the afternoon of March 30.
Taccone said he accidentally merged into the right lane in the path of a Maroon Ford F-150, causing the driver of the truck to speed up and brake in front of him before pulling a handgun out his window and pointing it at the Taccone family in their white Nissan, court records said.
Fearful for his family's life, court records said, Taccone pulled off into the median and watched as the driver of the truck drove into a New Columbia gas station parking lot and exited onto Route 15 northbound.
Trooper Gideon Green said he identified the vehicle of the truck and its owner, Hess, through surveillance footage from the gas station.
Police went to Hess' home in Danville and found the vehicle and a fully loaded Glock 19 9mm with a round in the chamber in the truck's center console.
Hess, according to police, admitted pointing the gun at the vehicle and its occupants after the driver of the white Nissan attempted to run him off the road.
Charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault were filed against Hess. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 23 before District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.