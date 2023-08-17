DANVILLE — A Danville man faces several charges, including felony aggravated assault, following an incident Saturday during which Danville Police say the man kicked two officers.
Ballan Whitman, 25, of Front Street, faces a total of eight charges in Montour County.
At around 4 p.m. Saturday, Danville Police were dispatched to Meadow Lane in the borough for a report of a suspicious person. According to court documents, the caller stated a man had come to their door asking for help and then allegedly got on top of the caller's car and threatened their dog.
The caller reported the man claimed he had a knife, police said.
As they we responding to the call, police were flagged down by two men near the Perkins Restaurant on Meadow Lane. The men pointed police in the direction of the man they said they had called about, according to court documents.
Officers recognized the individual as Ballan Whitman, who they said they had dealt with previously.
Police followed Whitman into the Sunoco Gas Station where they said he was acting erratically and yelling.
Officers said they noticed Whitman's dilated pupils. According to court documents, he was known by the department to use methamphetamine.
When police told Whitman he would be going with them, he allegedly reached for a knife which the officer took from him, police said.
Whitman allegedly resisted arrest, but police were able to place him into a patrol car, according to court documents.
Whitman continued to cause commotion by hitting his head off of the cage and side windows and laying on the seat to kick the windows, police said.
Mahoning Township Police responded to the Danville officers' request for backup. During the officers' attempt to place leg restraints on Whitman, he allegedly kicked an officer, breaking his watch, according to court documents.
Officers said they decided to transport Whitman to the hospital in the patrol vehicle, rather than with EMS, because of his behavior and their failure to put the leg restraints on him.
Upon arrival at the hospital, Whitman allegedly continued to fight officers and bit a security guard's hand, police said.
Whitman is being held in Montour County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in front of Montour County District Judge William Wilt for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 29.