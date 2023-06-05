SHAMOKIN — A Danville man faces attempted criminal homicide after he allegedly slammed his vehicle into a police cruiser after accelerating toward an officer, according to Shamokin Police.
Jarrett Castelonia, 43, of Mowery Road, faces the felony attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and several other felony charges in a complaint filed on Monday. Shamokin area District Judge John Gembic issued the arrest warrant Monday.
The incident began on May 24 when police spotted Castelonia, knowing that he had an outstanding warrant for fleeing police, officers said.
A police officer attempted to take him into custody, but Castelonia placed his truck in reverse, backed up, stopped, then sped toward the officer and rammed the front of the cruiser, officers wrote in court documents.
The officer was able to get back into the cruiser and Castelonia proceeded to ram the police vehicle a second time, according to arrest documents.
The officer attempted to put his vehicle in reverse and back away from Castelonia when he, for a third time, stuck the police vehicle, pushing it backwards down the street, police said. Officers said the incident occurred on East Chestnut Street, in Shamokin.
Castelonia then backed away from the police vehicle and attempted to flee when a Shamokin police officer drew his service weapon and began ordering the man to stop his truck, according to court documents.
Castelonia, disregarding police commands, began to drive his truck toward the officer, police said.
Castelonia then fled, driving through a stop sign on East Race Street.
With police in pursuit, Castelonia reached a high rate of speed traveling west on Race Street then onto Shamokin Street before traveling onto East Webster Street and North Rock Street before continuing through town before police were able to block his vehicle.
Another officer attempted to block Catelonia's truck again, but was unsuccessful as the man began to drive forward again, colliding with the front passenger side of the officer's cruiser, causing more damage, according to police.
Castelonia continued to drive at high rates of speed and officers decided to end the pursuit for safety reasons, according to court documents.
Police allege Castelonia hit several occupied and unoccupied vehicles during the incident and caused several pedestrians to flee for safety.
Castelonia will be scheduled to appear before Gembic on the charges.