DANVILLE — A Danville man will appear in court for a preliminary hearing next month after state police allege the 26-year-old man received naked photos of a juvenile.
Christophe Watson, of Blue Springs Terrace, was charged May 10 after Pennsylvania State Police received a Childline Referral and CyberTipline Report, troopers said.
Troopers allege Watson solicited nude photos of a teen via Snapchat, a photo sending app, according to court documents.
A Childline referral, reported on September 30 of last year, stated Watson received the photos, troopers said.
The CyberTipline report made to police only a day later, on October 1 of last year, allegedly stated naked photos of the child were found on Watson's Snapchat account, according to court documents.
After obtaining a search warrant, allegedly confirmed approximately 10 to 20 photos and videos sent from the alleged victim's snapchat to Watson's, according to police.
Watson was charged on May 10 and was confined in Montour County Prison until he posted a $25,000 bail on May 18, according to court documents.
Watson is scheduled to appear in front of District Judge James Tupper on June 20 for a preliminary hearing.