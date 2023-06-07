Jason Johnson, 47, of Church Street, was arraigned Friday in front of Bloomsburg District Judge Russell Lawton and sent to Montour County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.
Danville police said they were dispatched to a Church Street residence for a report of a domestic disturbance at around 5:30 p.m. on May 25.
Upon arrival, police said they separated Johnson and another individual who alleged Johnson knocked her down, got on top of her and began to choke her, according to court documents.
Johnson allegedly continued to choke the alleged victim while he slapped her, police said. The individual had marks on her neck and was evaluated by EMS, police said.
Johnson also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in front of Montour County District Judge James Tupper for a preliminary hearing on June 20.
— ANNA WIEST