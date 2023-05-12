DANVILLE — A 42-year-old Danville man was charged with a felony 3, general impaired/incapable of driving safely, after police charged him with driving under the influence — his third offense — with his daughter in the vehicle.
Acording to police On Dec. 14, 2022, Jonathan Simpkins, of 254 Howard Rd., Danville, was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Police stopped him at the Sheetz on Woodbine, where he had been after parking his car.
In Pennsylvania, penalties for third offenses under the DUI law include a minimum of one year in prison, $2,500 in fines, 1 year of ignition interlock restrictions and an 18-month license suspension.
— RICK DANDES