A 62-year-old Danville man was killed in a head-on crash in Northumberland County Friday afternoon.
Donald L. Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley following the crash just after noon on Friday along Route 45.
According to State Police at Milton, three vehicles were involved in the crash that shut down the road for several hours.
Police say Linda Bender, of Mifflinburg, slowed while driving her GMC Sierra east on Route 45, in West Chillisquaque Township, as she prepared to turn left onto Hobbes Road. Robert Delbo, of Lewisburg, was driving a Cadillac Escalade behind Bender.
Police said Delbo swerved around Bender and into the path of Stephens, who was driving his Mercury Grand Marquis westbound on 45.
Delbo and Stephens hit head-on before Delbo's vehicle struck the driver's side of Bender's vehicle.
Bender and two juvenile passengers were uninjured, according to police. Delbo was sent to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville with unknown injuries.
Friday's crash marked the seventh fatal crash on Valley roads this year and the second this week. A tractor-trailer driver from Virginia was killed in Snyder County earlier this week.