A Danville man was killed when he failed to negotiate a curve while riding his motorcycle on State Route 890 in Rockefeller Township at 3:34 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
According to Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington, John-Paul A. Hendricks, 40, was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash. Life saving measures were performed at the scene of the crash, but Hendricks was pronounced dead before being transported to Geisinger Shamokin Hospital, state police said.
According to troopers, Hendricks was driving his Harley-Davidson was traveling south on 890 near its intersection with Brush Valley Road. Just after the intersection, the motorcycle was unable to negotiate a left curve. It slid off the roadway into gravel and continued straight through a grassy area before striking a culvert. It turned onto its side then continued on before striking several trees while traveling down an embankment, police said.
Americus Hose Co. Ambulance, Sunbury, transported Hendricks to Geisinger Shamokin Hospital. Stonington Fire Company and Prodigal Towing also responded to the scene, according to state police.