A 46-year-old Danville man was killed late Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer on a rural Montour County road.
According to State Police at Milton, Shawn P. Dunmeyer, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just after 8 p.m. on Stump Road. A passenger on the motorcycle, Cindy K. Swanger, 37, of Danville, was taken to Geisinger for injuries. There was no report on her condition.
State Police said Dunmeyer was riding a Harley-Davidson west on Stump Road at 8:04 p.m. when a deer ran into the path of the motorcycle. Both Dunmeyer and Swanger were thrown from the motorcycle police said. Neither Dunmeyer nor Swanger were wearing a helmet according to the police report of the accident.
This was the third fatal motorcycle crash this year and the second in Montour County.