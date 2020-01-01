A 21-year-old Danville man was killed in a skiing accident at Whiteface Mountain in New York on Dec. 23.
Nicholas Koch was skiing the Lower Northway Trail at about 12:30 p.m. when he veered off a trail and struck a group of trees, New York State Police said in a release posted on their website.
Koch, who was visiting the Wilmington ski resort with his family, received medical attention from Whiteface Mountain personnel and Wilmington emergency medical responders before he was taken to the University of Vermont Health Center in Burlington where he died from his injuries, the release said.
The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Ray Brook is investigating the accident.