Three men allegedly possessed and intended to sell more than 700 grams combined of fentanyl and derivatives of the deadly opioid in Danville, Lewisburg and Williamsport, according to a federal grand jury.
Anthony Bressi, 47, of Danville, Terry Harris, 45, of Philadelphia, and Damonico Henderson, 54, of Elyria, Ohio, are accused of trafficking the drugs between 2015 and June 2019. One of the substances is carfentanil, a sedative for large animals more than 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.
Fentanyl and such derivatives are increasingly cited in overdose deaths in the Valley and across the country.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the three defendants. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania will prosecute the case.
Bressi was taken into custody June 8 for allegedly possessing at least 100 grams of acetyl fentanyl in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Henderson allegedly attempted to take possession of at least 100 grams of carfentanil in Williamsport on June 11 while Harris allegedly attempted to do the same in Danville on June 19.
The indictment and a related press release don’t say if his arrest was related to an incident along Route 15 in the township. The FBI and state police posted a notice on an office leased to Shiva Science & Technology Group warning that hazardous chemicals and/or drugs were seized on site June 8-9.
Court and press materials give on details on the incidents in Williamsport or Danville.
Requests for clarification from the FBI and federal prosecutors’ office wasn’t immediately returned.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.