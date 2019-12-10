DANVILLE — A Danville man pleaded guilty to risking a catastrophe and to manufacturing methamphetamine with a child present during a fire that destroyed a Danville double home.
Richard A. McHugh, 33, of 321 Chamber St., was recommended Monday for participation in the state intermediate punishment program. Judge Gary Noton said he would be referred for assessment to the program at the state prison at Camp Hill and if accepted, a video sentencing to that program would be conducted. McHugh has been in jail since the fire.
Norton ordered McHugh to pay restitution of $255,000 to Erie Insurance for the loss of the home.
Christie Boesch, of the state attorney general's office in Allentown who prosecuted the case, said the explosion of one-pot meth destroyed the home at 321 Chamber St. and heavily damaged the other part of the double home at 321 Chamber St. May 21. She said the 16-year-old son of Nikki K. Doebler, also charged, was there at the time. Doebler was reported to be McHugh's girlfriend when the charges were filed. Attorney Franklin Kepner III represented McHugh.
She said Doebler, McHugh and Michael Mowrer Jr. were in the home with McHugh and Mowrer in a bedroom using a hairdryer to add heat to the pot that Mowrer dropped. Mowrer was burned severely on the arms and legs, she said.
McHugh and Doebler had lived at 321 Chamber St. along with Doebler's son.
Doebler faces charges of operating a meth lab, causing or risking a catastrophe, manufacture of meth with a child present endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Mowrer, 35, of 78 Scenic Drive, faces charges on the Montour County Court level of operating a methamphetamine lab, causing a catastrophe, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and manufacturing meth with a child present.
Witnesses said Mowrer, of Wall Street, was covered in flames in the home where police said they were cooking meth. He fled after extinguishing the flames on himself and was hospitalized.
The explosion destroyed that section of the double home and caused heavy smoke and water damage to the other part of the home at 325 Chamber St., where grandparents and their granddaughter lived. The double home has since been demolished.