MUNCY — A 39-year-old Danville man died while floating in the Susquehanna River in Lycoming County on Saturday evening.
The possible drowning occurred in the river’s West Branch in Muncy Creek Township, state police at Montoursville reported. Witnesses told state police the man was floating south of Muncy at about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was seen going under the water. Rescuers got him to shore in the Ridge Road area, where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The victim’s name was not released by press time Monday night.
Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for Troop F, Montoursville, said the cause of death also had not been released.
Lycoming County Chief Deputy Coroner Jerold N. Ross Sr. said early Monday evening he was preparing a news release from Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr., but that was not received by press time.